Protecting your heart this holiday season

Heart-related deaths tend to spike during the holiday season, but not necessarily because of the cold weather.

Shanna Dierker, a nurse practitioner in cardiology at Blessing, said holiday heart syndrome does exist due to added stress and a higher salt and sugar in-take over the holidays.

Sometimes people hold off on seeing a doctor so they don't disrupt family plans, but Dierker said health should always come first.

"Time is muscle with the heart," Dierker said. "So when you put off your symptoms, like if you're having chest pain, those sorts of things, sometime it can be non-specific, you shouldn't be putting off those symptoms. You should call your doctor or you should call 9-1-1."

Dierker also said some of the sign for a heart problem include sharp pressure to the chest that can shoot to your arms, jaw or back.