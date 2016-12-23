Protecting your heart this holiday season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Protecting your heart this holiday season

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A diagram of a heart in an exam room at Blessing Hospital A diagram of a heart in an exam room at Blessing Hospital
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Heart-related deaths tend to spike during the holiday season, but not necessarily because of the cold weather.

Shanna Dierker, a nurse practitioner in cardiology at Blessing, said holiday heart syndrome does exist due to added stress and a higher salt and sugar in-take over the holidays. 

Sometimes people hold off on seeing a doctor so they don't disrupt family plans, but Dierker said health should always come first.

"Time is muscle with the heart," Dierker said. "So when you put off your symptoms, like if you're having chest pain, those sorts of things, sometime it can be non-specific, you shouldn't be putting off those symptoms. You should call your doctor or you should call 9-1-1."

Dierker also said some of the sign for a heart problem include sharp pressure to the chest that can shoot to your arms, jaw or back. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.