Insurance companies warn people of holiday theft

Officials said that thieves will look at the boxes on your curb to determine if they want to steal your belongings.

Insurance officials said that December is one of the biggest months for theft claims.

"I believe it. There's a lot of traffic, (and) money flying around. Everybody's rushing to get things done." Jacob Young said. "You tend to miss steps and people take advantage of it."

To make sure your holiday cheer stays intact, insurance agents shared some tips to limit your risk of becoming a victim.



Trent Lepper, an agent with Winters Insurance said that while nobody thinks it will happen to them, theft prevention is key during the holidays.

"People are greedy and you know it's easy to search a house ... or by packages people put outside for recycling, they can see what is in the house," Lepper said.

In addition to being careful about what you put on the curb, Lepper also noted that it's important to not draw attention to being out of town. That means that you shouldn't post about vacations online.

"The big thing is social media. Facebook or Twitter. I see it all the time." Lepper said. "Hey I'm having a great time down here in Cancun or whatever. You're just letting everybody know that you are not home."

Lepper added that while some people like to display their trees in the windows, they shouldn't make it so obvious.

"Keep your gifts not visible from the window." Lepper said. "So that would be burglars could not see those gifts."

While companies continue to advise theft prevention. Jacob Young suggested a more traditional form of protection.

"Well it doesn't hurt to go out and buy a firearm." Young said.



Law eforcement also recommends having someone grab your mail if you are going to be out of town.