Salvation Army prepares for big holiday dinner

The Kroc Center in Quincy has been preparing their Christmas meal.

Organizers said between fifty and sixty hams will be used for the meal on Sunday, which will include desserts, and a variety of side dishes.

They anticipate between 400 to 500 guests at the event.

Major Andy Miller said it gives them a chance to make the day better for those who would otherwise be eating alone.

"Some people, this can be the loneliest time of the year for them. And here they have a chance to come meet some friends, have dinner together." Miller said. "And so it serves a couple purposes. One, to give someone a good nutritious meal on a day and take away that depression, and another one would be taking away that depression of just sitting at home alone."

The meal takes place on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.