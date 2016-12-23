Experienced Eagles: Knox County boys utilize rare experience

Seven games into the season, Knox County is (6-1) overall with their only loss coming to a Class 3 state ranked Monroe City team.



Throughout their first seven games,though, the Eagles have outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points per game which is something their fast-paced offense from last season looked to continue this year.

"Just having our kids that can score it is really nice because you can make up for some mistakes defensively every now and then if you can score like we do," said head coach Zach Summers.



"We try to get everybody to go to the ball, not just the bigger guys," said senior point guard Kyle Strange.



"Other than that, our offensive and defensive styles really haven't changed."



While the Eagles found themselves just one step short of a trip to Columbia to compete in the state tournament last year, This year's players believe they are ready to take that next step.



We know what it takes and it was really fun being there last year but we want to go on and go further this year," said senior guard Derek Cahalan.



"So, we know what it takes and we're going to try to do it."



Because of the sheer experience they possess, the Eagles feel even more confident. In fact, eight of Zach Summers' 11 players are upperclassmen this season.



"When you can have eight or nine kids that have played significant varsity minutes back, then I think you have a pretty good advantage especially in our area," said Summers.



"Our size of schools is where you sometimes don't get that. You don't get a bunch of juniors and seniors all at once."



With a rare amount of experience at their disposal the Eagles have themselves flying high to start the year.