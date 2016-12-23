Home Court Heroes: Quincy High stretches home winning streak to 22

If only the floor boards in Quincy High's Blue Devil Gym could talk they would regal you of tales more than 100 years in the making. Recently though, they would just tell you that it has been almost two full years since an opposing team last claimed victory in Quincy.



"It's never been easy to come into Blue Devil Gym and come out with a win," said senior forward Parker Bland.



At last count, Quincy High has won 22 consecutive games on its home floor which included an undefeated season at home a year ago. That feat also delivered yet another Western Big 6 title to QHS. Therefore, it is pretty safe to say that the Blue Devils always think about protecting their home floor.



"It takes our team being a little goal oriented," said head coach Andy Douglas.



"That's one thing that we saw last year when they finally realized we went an entire season without losing here. It's something they put on their back this year."



For the players, there is no better feeling than playing at home.



"The most important thing is when we play at home we have so much fun out on that court," said senior forward Garret Gadeke.



"Everyone is kind of hyped up for it so we have fun and that makes it easier to continue the streak."



What happens in their gym though goes beyond just protecting a home floor. Bland feels his team has has a significant advantage at home.



"It's all in tradition," he said.



"We kind of feed off the crowd and I think that's huge for us. We feed off of each other and we can make some good runs at home."



Though a long way off from the program record of 72 consecutive wins at home, the current batch of Blue Devils is fine with their accomplishments in their own gym.



"When you think about the tradition that this program has, to be where we are right now is pretty special in the grand scheme of things," Douglas says.



For Bland, especially, when he looks toward the record boards and banners in the rafters, as he often does, he sees more than just a high school basketball gym.



"It's my home. It's our home," he said. " It's kind of like our family here. This is where we get to see each other."



Maybe there really is no such thing as a home court advantage, however, it is hard to argue with results, especially the past 22 results.





