Some residents battle depression during holiday season

For some the holiday season brings happiness and cheer, but for others it can be a hard time to get through.

Local counselors say some suffer from seasonal depression because they set too high of expectations. It can make disappointments hurt more and linger longer.

Also, spending time with family can cause more stress hurting someone's emotional state. For others, it could be they have no family to celebrate with. That's why they encourage reaching out to those who may be struggling.

"If you know people that seem lonely, that seem isolated, don't ever hesitate to be the first one to try and extend a loving, welcoming hand," Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Malinda Vogel said. "Try to encourage a relationship and build those connections with those people."

Counselors also suggest leading a healthy life style, which includes physically, emotionally and nutritionally, can help in turning around any seasonal depression.