Hot chocolate stand raises Toys for Tots donations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hot chocolate stand raises Toys for Tots donations

Posted:
Kids give out hot chocolate in exchange for Toys for Tots donations Kids give out hot chocolate in exchange for Toys for Tots donations
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Another display of Christmas cheer in the Gem City to share in the Tri-States.

The neighborhood at 24th and Lake Drive has seen a lot of traffic driving through, but it wasn't just the Christmas lights they were checking out.

Kids in the neighborhood went out every weekend this season, giving out hot cocoa in exchange for Toys for Tots donations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.