Fire crews investigating Christmas Day house fire in Quincy

Photo of smoke coming from the back of the home. (Photo Courtesy of Eric Sprinkle)

Photo of flames coming from the back of the home on 1526 Maple Street. (Photo Courtesy of Eric Sprinkle)

Quincy Fire Crews responded to a structure fire at 1526 North 18th Street Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Steve Salrin says the fire was coming from the back of the home.

Chief Salrin says the home owners were out of town and a caretaker was looking over the house and their pets. Salrin says there were two dogs and two cats in the house at the time of the fire.

Salrin says he thinks the fire started in the kitchen. Fire investigators have been called to the area to determine a cause.

Salrin says there were no injuries and the pets were being treated for smoke inhalation.