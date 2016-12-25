Fire does not stop church from having Christmas service

Although, Antioch Baptist Church burned to the ground just five days ago, members of the church spirits are still high.

"I'm feeling very sad of course, the building was lost, but its only a building," said Helen Linnenburger, member of the church for 81 years.

Members of the church gathered at Smiths Funeral Home in Hannibal to have their Christmas service.

"This is the church body, and we are just finding a place to meet. It wouldn't of mattered if it were under a tree, a bridge, or wherever, we are going to meet somewhere," Pastor Jack Emmite said.

Members say they have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community and local churches.

"The support through prayers, phone calls and text messages on Facebook are overwhelming almost, we have a great community,” said Emmite.

"I think every baptist church in the area and not only baptist, but other denominations have offered their building to us,” Linnenburger said.

Pastor Emmite says its hard for him and the members of the church, but they will rebuild.

"Several of us will be meeting this week as well and we hope to get things going pretty soon,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating to help the church, contact them on their Facebook page and they will provide you more information.