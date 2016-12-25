A Second Chance: Transfers prove pivotal for QU men

Aside from sharing the court on game-day Quincy University senior guard Von Washington and senior forward Joseph Tagarelli share something else. Both Tagarelli and Washington started their collegiate basketball careers at a Division I school before transferring to Division II Quincy.



Tagarelli started at Wisconsin-Milwaukee before transferring to Quincy by way of Kirkwood Community College.



Washington, however, spent two seasons on the Western Michigan basketball team which was a dream come true for him.



"Living in Kalamazoo, the main goal is to get to Western (Michigan)," said Washington.



"Not many guys get the opportunity to do so. I was very fortunate and very lucky."



Washington and Tagarelli aren't the only Division I transfers on the Hawks, however. In total, four Hawks once played Division I college basketball. In fact, those are just the type of players head coach Marty Bell is looking for when building a new recruiting class.



"I came from that level and I have connections with all those Division I schools," said Bell.



"A great example is Steve Hawkins (Western Michigan head coach). He picked the phone up and said he had a guy that could play at Quincy who is Von Washington."



Deciding to transfer from a Division I school to a Division II school, however, isn't always the easiest decision to make.



"You have to find it in yourself to want to keep playing or keep going," said Tagarelli. "It's not something that you really think about."



"I had to do a little soul searching and realize that maybe my talents or my skill level was better suited for the Division II level," said Washington.



Fortunately for both Tagarelli and Washington, it seems as if their decisions were not made in vain as the forward and guard are first and third in scoring, respectively, for a team on an 11-game winning streak.



"It's a dream come true," said Washington.



"I wanted to go Division I out of junior college because I thought I was good enough," said Tagarelli.



"But sometimes life just doesn't go the way you want it to go and you have to move on. It turned out great, though, and I wouldn't want it any other way."



With a (12-1) record this season, the Hawks are lead in scoring by Tagarelli with almost 19 points per game. Washington isn't far behind with almost 16 points per game.



?