Day after Christmas brings flood of returns

The day after Christmas has many of us planning yet another mad dash to stores and shopping malls, but for a far different reason than earlier in the month.

Some retailers could see as many shoppers today as they did in the days leading up to Christmas.

But this rush has to do with returns of gifts that weren't such a good fit.

The National Retail Federation says 20 percent of all returns take place during the holiday season.

According to CNBC's Courtney Reagan, as much as 30-40 percent that are bought online can be returned.

If you plan on returning a gift, or maybe just using a gift card. Quincy Mall will be open Monday from 8 A.M to 9 P.M.