Day after Christmas brings flood of returns - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Day after Christmas brings flood of returns

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Christmas returns Christmas returns
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The day after Christmas has many of us planning yet another mad dash to stores and shopping malls, but for a far different reason than earlier in the month.

Some retailers could see as many shoppers today as they did in the days leading up to Christmas.

But this rush has to do with returns of gifts that weren't such a good fit.

The National Retail Federation says 20 percent of all returns take place during the holiday season.

According to CNBC's Courtney Reagan, as much as 30-40 percent that are bought online can be returned.

If you plan on returning a gift, or maybe just using a gift card. Quincy Mall will be open Monday from 8 A.M to 9 P.M. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.