Fire breaks out at Quincy business

Firefighters walking out of Rupp Rental in Quincy following a fire Monday morning.

Quincy firefighters battled a fire at Rupp Rental Monday morning.

Crews were called to the Rupp Rental at 3rd and Broadway around 11:30. Firefighters say an electrical issue started the fire..

Bryn Fine was in the apartment upstairs and noticed smoke. She called the landlord, who told her to call 911.

"We were in the apartment and I looked back and it looked like a haze," Fine said. "I knew something wasn't right."

Firefighter say no one was injured, but there was heavy smoke damage to the office. The upstairs apartment wasn't damaged.

Part of 3rd Street was shut down while crews were on the scene.