Cub Scouts to pick up Christmas trees

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you live in the Quincy area, the Cub Scouts will once again be picking up live Christmas trees.

Cub Scout Pack #1 is collecting trees on January 7th starting at 8 a.m.

For $10 per tree, the scouts will come pick up your tree and haul it away.

If you'd like to schedule a pick-up, call 222-6247 and leave a message with your name, address, and any special directions for the tree pick-up.

Firefighters say if you're worried about the tree drying out, you should set it outside away from the house until it's picked up.

