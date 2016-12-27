New law focuses on helping sexual assault victims

A new law in the coming year aims to improve response to sexual abuse crimes in Illinois. Local advocates say it's a big step in the right direction for helping victims.

The new law will require more training and a different approach to handling sexual assault cases from law enforcement agencies.

A section of the law allows third party reporting if approved by the victim. JJ Magliocco with Quanada in Quincy said after an incident, survivors often don't feel comfortable talking about what happened. Under the new law, a third party will be able to tell their story on their behalf.

"Their confidentiality, their story is there's and we want to make sure that we maintain that," Magliocco said. "The survivor empowering a third party to help them tell their story, is actually a really great thing."

Another big change is the time limit in which victims have to release rape kits to be tested. Currently, after 14 days, the kits can be destroyed. Under the new law, that time frame is extended to 5 years. Magliocco said this give victims more options.

"If someone has their power and their control taken from them, the best thing we can do is give it back," Magliocco said. "I think all of these new laws are ways that the law, that our state, is giving back to the survivors, giving the power back to the survivors."

The law also allows for more transparency with rape kits, requiring law enforcement to give updates on to progress of a rape kit if the victim asks about the progress.