Blue Devils look to pass tough test in Collinsville tournament

Heading into the holiday break with a (9-1) record, the Quincy High boys basketball team is also heading into one of the most difficult holiday basketball tournaments in Illinois, the Collinsville Holiday Classic.



The Blue Devils begin the tournament as, essentially, the bracket's seventh seed which could set up a possible match up with defending state champion Belleville Althoff in the second round.



Despite playing in a loaded field that includes the likes of Edwardsville and East St. Louis, the Blue Devils are eager to build more than just their resume in Collinsville.



"I think it builds toughness," said head coach Andy Douglas.



"When you can go against some of the top competition in the state and you're playing that many games in such a short period of time, it builds that chemistry with you're group."



Douglas says his team would consider the trip a success if the Blue Devils were to place in the top three by week's end which would make a statement to the rest of the state.



"It's definitely a statement-type of tournament for us," said senior forward Parker Bland.



"We're going down there and we're going to give it all we have and we're just going to try and come out on top."



Quincy High starts their journey for a tournament title in the first round against Granite City, Wednesday, at 9:30p.m..

