Experts recommend insuring valuable Christmas gifts

If you were lucky enough to get a big ticket item like a TV or jewelry this holiday season, your next call should probably be to your insurance agent.

Local insurance agents say just because you have home or renter's insurance, does not always mean all items in your residence are covered. The best way to know is to call your insurance agent and update your policy...but keep in mind that some things may not be covered.

"It's just nice to have the piece of mind to know that that expensive valuable item that you received that may also have sentimental value to you as well is covered and insured properly," State Farm Insurance Agent Derek Zahm said.

Agents say you should call your agent to check over your policy to see what's covered. They also encourage you to consider taking out an individual policy for any big ticket items.