Quincy YMCA offers safe alternative for teens on New Years Eve

The Quincy YMCA is offering college students a safe way to spend their New Year's Eve.

They are opening their facility from 7p.m. to midnight for people from 15 to 22-years-old. The basketball court, lounge and game room will be available.

YMCA Marketing Director, Michelle Terwelp says its important to offer teens a safe alternative on New Year's.

"The YMCA, you know, sees the full potential in every child and we are open for all and we want to build a strong community for our children and our youth, so we just kind of want to make sure they have somewhere safe to go, where they can look at the Y to have those abilities to stay in a safe environment," she said.

The cost is $5 a person and if you interested in going, you should RSVP ahead of time.