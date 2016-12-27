MoDOT starts new year with funding questions

MoDOT officials said they are optimistic in regards to how much funding they will receive in 2017.

With the start of a new legislative season approaching, MoDOT officials said on Tuesday that they hope to pay for new projects and maintenance on roads across the state even with their tight budget.

MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough noted that her department is optimistic that new lawmakers will help provide adequate funding.

"We stand ready to work with our elected officials, our legislature, and our new governor." Gough said. "And we met with them a few weeks ago. We met with our northeast elected officials."

MoDOT has been struggling with funding for years. They've pushed several tax initiatives in order to boost funding, but they haven't had much success. Officials are now taking a new approach. That includes a transportation calculator that will show drivers how much they contribute to funding.

"What we're able to do is focus on taking care of our existing system. So while we're not able to take care of everything quite to the level that we'd like to, we are able to continue to maintain and take care of all the roads and bridges in northeast Missouri." Gough added.

Drivers like Joe Schmits of Taylor Missouri say that roads in Missouri aren't in need of many changes.

"The roads here in Missouri aren't that bad. I mean you look at Illinois compared to us and our roads are twice as good." Schmits noted. "Some of our bridges are getting older, but our roads, themselves are good."

While the Department says one of its plans is to inform the public about how they contribute to transportation funding, Schmits said that he doesn't think they need anymore assistance.

"We need roads to travel on, but they need to spend the money they have more efficiently." Schmits added.