Troopers: Deadly holiday weekend on Missouri roadways

It turned out to be a deadly holiday weekend on Missouri roads.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports six people died in traffic cashes over the Christmas holiday: that spanned from 6 p.m. Friday, December 23 until 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

In all, troopers were called to 260 crashes-- including 86 injuries and the 6 fatalities, up from two deaths during the same time last year.

