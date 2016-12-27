Financial experts say now is time to start saving for Christmas - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Financial experts say now is time to start saving for Christmas 2017

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Even though Christmas is barely over, financial experts say now is the perfect time to start saving for next year.

Several banks and credit unions across the area are offering Christmas Club Accounts to help kick-start your savings for holiday shopping next year.

 Melissa Clopper-Lord with Members First Credit Union says the accounts are designed to help people avoid the big hit to their checking account in the holidays by putting away a little money throughout the year.

"If you aren't able to save, or if you don't save as much, you may end up having to turn to credit cards, or loans for those holiday expenses. So then for the next year you can always take that into consideration, and maybe save a little extra, or get saving a little bit sooner," said Clopper-Lord.

The money is usually put into a savings account that you can't access until the fall.
 

