Pittsfield woman killed after crashing into rock wall

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Pittsfield woman is dead after crashing into a five foot tall rock wall head-on Tuesday night, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Police Chief Kenneth Yelliott says around 6 p.m. police responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on South Clarksville Road at Fair Street.

Police say Pamela Coultas, 47, crashed into a rock wall and was transported from the scene by the Pike County Ambulance Service and was later pronounced dead.

It's unclear why, but according to the Pittsfield police chief, eyewitnesses say she was speeding and the vehicle had extensive damage.

Police say Coultas was the only person inside of it and paramedics transported her from the scene but she later died.

