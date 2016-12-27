City prepares to demolish vacant home & others in 2017

The home at 717 N. 5th Street in Quincy has been vacant for several years. The city is expected to demolish it within a month.

Safer neighborhoods on Quincy's north side. That's what residents are hoping for as the city decides to step in and tear down vacant homes as part of its' fix or flatten program.



The home at 717 North 5th Street has been vacant for several years and is the last home of 2016 that the city has decided to demolish.



Neighbors say the home is a safety hazard and are happy the city is tearing it down. The foundation is collapsing and there are doors and windows broken all around the property.

"There have been homeless people that live in there and you find drunks laying on the porch all the time," said neighbor Chanee Aden.



Aden says a Vietnam war veteran died in the home.

"He didn't have electricity or nothing, so it's never been fixed up," said Aden. "It's always been like that for the seven years that I have lived here."

Aden says she won't let her children play outside because it's unsafe. Now the city is agreeing to demolish the home for $7,350. The goal is to get rid of the blight in older communities like ward two.

"There is a lot in that area," said 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Bauer. "We have six now that are in the fix or flatten and we are trying to keep up on getting what we can taken care of."

Ward two is one of the oldest wards in the city. Alderman Bauer is glad something is being done to make the area safer.

"We've had a few in the last few years that have burnt mysteriously, without utilities or anything. So if you don't stay up on them, they usually turn out bad."

While Aden is glad the city is stepping in to demolish the home. She hopes it's just the beginning.

"There is plenty of them. one across the street from me, one on the corner there, and one did get tore down the street," she said. "Yeah, I think it would be great."



Alderman Bauer says the home at 717 North 5th Street will be demolished within the next month. He says the council hopes to take care of a dozen more properties next year.