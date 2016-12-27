Tri-States residents mourn death of Carrie Fisher - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-States residents mourn death of Carrie Fisher

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

She was a force all her own. Local Star Wars fans are remembering the woman they knew as Princess Leia.

Actress Carrie Fisher-- the leading lady in the Star Wars Trilogy-- died at the age of 60 Tuesday. She suffered a heart attack last Friday on a flight from London to Los Angeles. 

Fisher just finished the second of three new 'Star Wars' films. Fans around the world and here in the Tri-States have been expressing their feelings on the loss.

"Shocked, sad, I did not expect it. I grew up watching Star Wars like most people," said Quincy resident Jay Inghram.

"She was a very strong character and a key player in the original Star Wars movies. She was one of our favorite characters," said resident Rita Lindsey.

Fans say they've enjoyed the new Star Wars Rogue One movie - which featured an image of Fisher as Princess Leia, many calling it the end of an era.
 

 
 

