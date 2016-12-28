Two-vehicle crash sends two to the hospital

Crash scene at North 12 and Vermont in Quincy.

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash on North 12th and Vermont.

Quincy police said a white Jeep was headed north on 12th Street and ran through a red light and struck a Chrysler 300 vehicle.

The passenger in the Chrysler was trapped at first, investigators say, and fire crews helped to get that person out.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the Chrysler were sent to the hospital with injuries but the extent of them is unclear at this time.

Police cited the driver of the Jeep for driving through a red light.