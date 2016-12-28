New law changing how juvenile records are handled

Criminal justice reform coming to Illinois in 2017 thanks to several new laws regarding expungement.

One law will give juveniles a chance to get an offense off their record before turning 18 for low-level crimes. Dennis Williams, director of Teen Reach which works with at risk youth said giving children a second chance and the right tools to become a productive citizens is the main goal.

"Instead of just pointing fingers and saying you guys are at fault, they're saying okay, you made a mistake, but what can we do to fix this so we're not criminalizing you for the rest of your life," Williams said. "It's just stopping you and saying, okay, stop, let's do this over."

Williams said this law will help kids get back on their feet quicker avoiding the long and costly process of getting it taken off their record themselves.

"Kids don't know how to do it, and the families that we deal with don't know how to get that taken care," Williams said. "So the system will help get that taken care of so they can go to college, so they can go to a trade school, so they can get a productive job in our community."

This law is partnered with another law allowing adults convicted of low-level, non-violent crimes to get licensed through the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to work in a number of professions they wouldn't otherwise.





