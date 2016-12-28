Quincy business damaged by BB gun

The manager at a Quincy business said someone shot his windows Tuesday night with a BB gun.

Madison-Davis Bicycles Manager Ryan Hildebrand said three windows were damaged sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. He said the damage will cost the business about $1,500.

"When I left at 9 they were fine," Hildebrand said. "We got a call about (the damage) at 11."

Hildebrand said he called police and officers told him they received other similar reports.

The Quincy Police Department didn't have any information available regarding the bike shop or other related incidents.

Hildebrand said the windows wouldn't be fixed until next week, but a local glass business was able to stabilize the damaged area until then.