Western Lewis Fire Protection District getting upgrades

The water tank only has the capacity to hold 650 gallons of water.

The Western Lewis County Fire Protection District has been using this 1972 Dodge truck for water transportation.

The Western Lewis County Fire Protection District is getting a big upgrade next year.

After years of using a 1972 Dodge truck with a 600 gallon tank, Fire Chief Harry Scifres said that they will be getting a new one.

"We need water supply down here, and we're basically twenty minutes from any other station to get water down here." Scifres said. "We're looking at a truck, possibly fifteen hundred gallons."

Scifres said that in years past they had to resort to pumping water out of ponds in the area because their tank didn't have enough storage space.

"Basically, you get to a house, and you need a lot of water, so this six hundred gallons goes pretty fast." Scifres said.

Other firefighters like Captain Paul Ross Junior said that the bigger truck will speed up their ability to fight fires in the area.

"Not having to wait for these additional units can make a big impact on getting that knocked down, and helping the residents recover faster in the end by putting out the fire more quickly." Ross said.

Ross also noted that the new expansion and truck continue to show how the relationship between the fire protection district and the community that it serves is strong.

"Having the best equipment to support folks who are volunteering their time in this critical manner really shows them that the community's committed to what they do to help others." Ross added.

The fire protection district is able to pay for the new truck and building expansion due to $188,000 in bonds that were approved by voters in 2015.