New year brings new financial resolutions

Mark Schlipman said that in order to reach financial goals, individuals must make them specific.

With a new year about to begin, plenty of Tri-State residents will be setting new financial goals.

Mark Schlipman, the CEO and founder of Schlipman Wealth Advisers said that in order to make sure you reach your financial goals, you need to make them specific.

Getting your family involved is also important because it holds you accountable for your actions.

Schlipman said that other goals that don't necessarily focus on saving and spending are also important.

"Include some administrative goals as well. Maybe on your investment accounts, check your beneficiary designations to make sure that's updated." Schlipman suggested. "That's a relative easy thing to do, and also you need to celebrate the victories you have when it comes time to completing you goals."