New year brings new financial resolutions - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New year brings new financial resolutions

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Mark Schlipman said that in order to reach financial goals, individuals must make them specific. Mark Schlipman said that in order to reach financial goals, individuals must make them specific.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With a new year about to begin, plenty of Tri-State residents will be setting new financial goals.

Mark Schlipman, the CEO and founder of Schlipman Wealth Advisers said that in order to make sure you reach your financial goals, you need to make them specific. 

Getting your family involved is also important because it holds you accountable for your actions.

Schlipman said that other goals that don't necessarily focus on saving and spending are also important.

"Include some administrative goals as well. Maybe on your investment accounts, check your beneficiary designations to make sure that's updated." Schlipman suggested. "That's a relative easy thing to do, and also you need to celebrate the victories you have when it comes time to completing you goals."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.