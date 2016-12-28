Iowa celebrates 170th birthday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Iowa celebrates 170th birthday

Posted:

Happy birthday, Iowa! The Hawkeye State celebrating its 170th birthday.

On December 28, 1846 Iowa became the 29th state admitted to the union

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the state historical museum near the state Capitol, opened two exhibits this month focused on Iowa history.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.