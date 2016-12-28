Residents worried about safety after another gas station robbery in Hannibal

A Hannibal gas station was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say two masked men walked into the Casey's on Highway MM just after 6 a.m. and showed a gun. Police say the suspects took money from the register and ran off. No one was hurt.

Police say they are following possible leads, but they aren't releasing a description yet.

This robbery is the latest in a string of robberies at that station and residents who live near it aren't happy about it. Neighbors say they're getting concerned about keeping their families safe.

"As a woman, it concerns me more than my husband, there are a lot of widow ladies in our neighborhood," resident Lera Mosely said.

People in the area are concerned for their safety, but Hannibal police say there's no cause for alarm.

"We believe this is an isolated incident, usually situations like this usually are, there is no immediate threat to the public," Assistant Chief John Zerbonia said.

Some residents don't feel the same way.

"I worry for the old people, I worry for the young people. It does concern me," Mosely said.

Some residents think the police could do more to stop robberies in the neighborhood.

"Maybe if the police could patrol a little more at night," said Mosely.

"Maybe some kind of security down there of some sort," resident Debbie Femrite said.

Other residents think the economy has something to do with it.

"You know people out of work this time of year that don't have the means to support themselves or buy what they think they need," resident John Miller said.

Either way, some residents are taking their security into their own hands.

"It scares me to the point that I keep my doors locked at all times," said Femrite.