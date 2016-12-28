Flu cases on the rise nationally, steady locally - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Flu cases on the rise nationally, steady locally

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Flu season is here but, local doctors say they haven't seen many cases yet.

The CDC is reporting  an increase in flu cases across the country, but doctors at Hannibal Regional Hospital say locally the number of cases is holding steady.

Doctors say even though it hasn't happened yet, that doesn't mean that you should let your guard down.

"The chances are for getting the flu if you become in contact with patients who has the flu, if you got to places with a lot of people, like the grocery store, or the pharmacy or, school, you still have a   chance to catch the flu," said Dr. Erick Calmet.

 Doctors say it's not too late to get the flu shot. Children and people 65 and older are the most at-risk to catch the flu.

