Lee County looking to upgrade health department

Desk and furnace in the hallway of the Lee County Health Department.

The Lee County Health Department has been needing improvements for several years and now the board of supervisors has picked a spot to build a new facility.

Lee County Board of Supervisors have agreed that if a new health department is built, it will go next to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the same place that a consolidated courthouse would have gone.

Just like November, the voters get to decide if they want it or not.

Cramped work environment, desks in hallways, and lack of storage.

"There's a lot of things that need to be updated with the building," Matt Pflug said.

Maintaining the Lee County Health Department in Fort Madison just this year would cost $60,000 and go up every year from there, according to Health Department Supervisor Matt Pflug.

"We feel it's about time that we take this out to the voters," Pflug said.

He says on May 2nd, voters will decide on a 20-year, two and a half million dollar bond referendum to build a new health facility next to the Lee County Jail.

"I think in a newer place it would be better," Pablo Sandoval of Fort Madison said. "You know, get rid of all the struggles first of all. If you have an old building that needs a lot of help and a lot of money to maintain it, I think it would be better to get a new building."

Finance Director Tammy Wilson says staff and program continue to grow, plus there's electric and heating and cooling problems.

"The state has asked us to take on Van Buren, Des Moines, and Henry County. So we are starting to see that our duties are going to enlarge."

Pflug says the bond may worry people who are concerned about higher taxes, but he says unlike the courthouse bond this a need, not a want.

"I think that we can show people that when you look at the numbers over the next 20 years, with what we will be laying out in terms of rent and that type of thing, it will pay for itself," Pflug said.

Some residents are against this but they did not want to talk on-camera.

They said they think the current location is fine and want to hear about an alternative option.

Pflug says for the next four months, the county will be holding informational meetings about the project before residents hit the polls.