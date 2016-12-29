Hannibal park gets new 'expression swing'

A new way for Tri-States parents and their kids to bond while swinging at the park.

An expression swing allows both a parent and their toddler to sit face-to-face and swing together. It was installed at Riverview Park in Hannibal Wednesday afternoon.

The Rotary Club in America's Hometown raised a little more than $1,000 plus their St. Louis district matched a similar amount to buy the swing.

"We just wanted to make sure that other parents and kids could come here and have a good time and really play together, especially infants and young child who sometimes have a hard time being able to play on the playground. This gives those parents and children that opportunity," said President of Rotary of Hannibal Deborah Thornburg.

Infants can also use the swing along with children with special needs.



