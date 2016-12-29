Suspect identified after teen fatally shot near Rockford, Illinois

Police say 36 year old Michael Mernack gunned down a 16 year-old girl in her home in Machesney Park, Illinois Wednesday.

He's also accused of shooting the teen's 63 year old grandmother in the face.

Authorities say they found him armed with a gun outside the apartment when they arrived. He was shot and wounded by deputies shortly after.

Family members say Mernack and the teen's mother dated for a time and she took out a protective order against him back in November.

"Two separate issues are here. Domestic violence happens anywhere, not just in apartment complexes," Machesney Park Trustee James Kidd said. "However, with the building of the apartment buildings on Minns, crime has gone up."

Mernack allegedly left a post threatening people on his facebook page, timestamped about an hour before the shooting.

Both he and the wounded grandmother are in the hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.