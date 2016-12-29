Wednesday's Area Scores - December 28

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)
Granite City: 44
Quincy High: 63
Parker Bland: 23 pts
Garrett Gadeke: 14 pts
Blue Devils: (10-1), vs. Belleville Althoff (Thursday, 2:30 p.m.)
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Quarterfinals*
Rock Falls: 65
QND: 76
Justin Bottorff: 27 pts
Jacob Mayfield/Carter Cramsey: 14 pts each
Raiders: (9-1), vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
(MVIT)
*Semifinals*
Payson: 53
7) Knox County: 60
Noah Talton: 17 pts
Lucas Loos: 17 pts
Bushnell-PC: 58
Unity: 64
Final/OT
Cory Miller: 33 pts
Jason Housenga: 19 pts
- Knox County vs. Unity (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Semifinals*
QND JV: 66
Griggsville-Perry: 71
Ian Smith: 20 pts
Alex Mast: 20 pts
West Prairie: 40
Southeastern: 41
Cole Eilers: 25 pts (game winning FT with :03.5 left)
Michael Purdy: 24 pts
(Waverly Holiday Tournament)
*Semifinals*
West Central: 35
New Berlin: 47
(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
Illini Central: 55
Illini West: 67
Jacob Bryan: 14 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 11 pts
- Illini West vs. Canton (Thursday, 5 p.m.)
Brown County: 53
Illini Bluffs: 66
Taylor Bruninga (Illini Bluffs): 38 pts, 10 rebs
Tanner Sussenbach: 19 pts
Eureka: 34
West Hancock: 52
Tony Fortado: 15 pts
Logan Dorethy: 14 pts, 10 rebs
- West Hancock vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.)
Farmington: 59
Macomb: 51
Carter Fayhee: 15 pts, 12 rebs
Liberty: 17
Rockridge: 56
Central: 46
Pittsfield: 60
Nick Reel: 24 pts
Lane Ippensen: 13 pts
- Pittsfield vs. Rockridge (Thursday, 9:30 p.m.)
(Non-Tournament)
Hallsville: 66
Palmyra: 56
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Quarterfinals*
Brimfield: 37
Central/SE: 60
Laney Lantz: 14 pts
Kolby McClelland: 13 pts
- Central/SE vs. Rock Falls (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.)
(Lady Tiger Classic)
*Semifinals*
Unity: 33
Illini West: 26
Kaylee Kuhn: 14 pts
Baylee Clampitt: 9 pts
Lewistown: 55
West Central: 58
Danielle Starks: 25 pts
Sydney Rock: 17 pts
- Unity vs. West Central (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Other Games*
South Fulton: 39
Pittsfield: 41
Lilly Pepper: 17 pts
West Hancock: 47
Macomb: 35
Olivia Gibbs: 16 pts
Jordyn Hare: 17 pts
Liberty: 65
South County: 38
Taryn Roe: 16 pts
JX Routt: 41
Brown County: 63
Ally Heldt: 20 pts
Illini Central: 47
Griggsville-Perry: 46
Devin Battefeld: 24 pts
North Fulton: 53
Rushville/Industry: 43
Abingdon-Avon: 51
Beardstown: 40
(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 26
Blue Springs South: 71
(Non-Tournament)
Hallsville: 21
Palmyra: 52
Nicole Kroeger: 11 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
Western Illinois: 75
Fort Wayne: 53
Taylor Higginbotham: 23 pts
Leathernecks: (11-3, 1-0), 6th straight win
