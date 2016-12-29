Wednesday's Area Scores - December 28

Cory Miller preps for a second half dunk in Unity's win over Bushnell-PC.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)

Granite City: 44

Quincy High: 63

Parker Bland: 23 pts

Garrett Gadeke: 14 pts

Blue Devils: (10-1), vs. Belleville Althoff (Thursday, 2:30 p.m.)



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Quarterfinals*

Rock Falls: 65

QND: 76

Justin Bottorff: 27 pts

Jacob Mayfield/Carter Cramsey: 14 pts each

Raiders: (9-1), vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



(MVIT)

*Semifinals*

Payson: 53

7) Knox County: 60

Noah Talton: 17 pts

Lucas Loos: 17 pts



Bushnell-PC: 58

Unity: 64

Final/OT

Cory Miller: 33 pts

Jason Housenga: 19 pts

- Knox County vs. Unity (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

QND JV: 66

Griggsville-Perry: 71

Ian Smith: 20 pts

Alex Mast: 20 pts



West Prairie: 40

Southeastern: 41

Cole Eilers: 25 pts (game winning FT with :03.5 left)

Michael Purdy: 24 pts



(Waverly Holiday Tournament)

*Semifinals*

West Central: 35

New Berlin: 47



(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)

Illini Central: 55

Illini West: 67

Jacob Bryan: 14 pts

Kennedy Gooding: 11 pts

- Illini West vs. Canton (Thursday, 5 p.m.)



Brown County: 53

Illini Bluffs: 66

Taylor Bruninga (Illini Bluffs): 38 pts, 10 rebs

Tanner Sussenbach: 19 pts



Eureka: 34

West Hancock: 52

Tony Fortado: 15 pts

Logan Dorethy: 14 pts, 10 rebs

- West Hancock vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.)



Farmington: 59

Macomb: 51

Carter Fayhee: 15 pts, 12 rebs



Liberty: 17

Rockridge: 56



Central: 46

Pittsfield: 60

Nick Reel: 24 pts

Lane Ippensen: 13 pts

- Pittsfield vs. Rockridge (Thursday, 9:30 p.m.)



(Non-Tournament)

Hallsville: 66

Palmyra: 56





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Quarterfinals*

Brimfield: 37

Central/SE: 60

Laney Lantz: 14 pts

Kolby McClelland: 13 pts

- Central/SE vs. Rock Falls (Thursday, 5:30 p.m.)



(Lady Tiger Classic)

*Semifinals*

Unity: 33

Illini West: 26

Kaylee Kuhn: 14 pts

Baylee Clampitt: 9 pts



Lewistown: 55

West Central: 58

Danielle Starks: 25 pts

Sydney Rock: 17 pts

- Unity vs. West Central (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Other Games*

South Fulton: 39

Pittsfield: 41

Lilly Pepper: 17 pts



West Hancock: 47

Macomb: 35

Olivia Gibbs: 16 pts

Jordyn Hare: 17 pts



Liberty: 65

South County: 38

Taryn Roe: 16 pts



JX Routt: 41

Brown County: 63

Ally Heldt: 20 pts



Illini Central: 47

Griggsville-Perry: 46

Devin Battefeld: 24 pts



North Fulton: 53

Rushville/Industry: 43



Abingdon-Avon: 51

Beardstown: 40



(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)

Quincy High: 26

Blue Springs South: 71



(Non-Tournament)

Hallsville: 21

Palmyra: 52

Nicole Kroeger: 11 pts





**College Basketball, Women's**



Western Illinois: 75

Fort Wayne: 53

Taylor Higginbotham: 23 pts

Leathernecks: (11-3, 1-0), 6th straight win