Quincy crash leaves three injured

By Brian Troutman, Producer
Three people were injured in a crash at the intersection of Ellington Road and North 60th Street in Quincy Wednesday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Kay M. Wines, 27, of Quincy, was traveling eastbound on 60th Street when she blew past a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle with two people inside. Both Wines and the two others involved had minor injuries. The two in the other car were taken to Blessing Hospital. Both vehicles were seriously damaged. Wines was charged with disobeying a stop sign.

