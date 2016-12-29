Quincy home damaged by late night fire

A Quincy home was damaged by fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 4919 Skyline Drive just after 10 p.m.

Assistant Chief Darren Smith said crews had to knock down walls after a fire box near the chimney had caught fire. He says this can can serve as an important reminder to keep heating sources well maintained.

"Its a reminder to have your fireplace, your wood stove, that kind of thing," Smith said. Make sure your checking things out regularly. They take maintenance so its important to take care of those things," said Smith.

Smith said the home had smoke damage throughout. He said everyone home at the time was outside when crews arrived and no one was hurt.