WATCH: QHS students march in Citrus Bowl Parade

Quincy Senior High School students marched in Thursday's Citrus Bowl Parade in Orlando, Florida.

Band Director Matt Gabriel said the QHS marching band, color guard and pom squad are participating in the parade. He said QHS has been involved in the parade several times since the early 90s.

Gabriel said students arrived in Florida on Thursday and will perform several times during the trip. He said students will also learn from professional Disney musicians at the Epcot Center during the trip.

Watch coverage of the parade below:

