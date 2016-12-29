Several Quincy residents lose water, boil order to follow

Several Quincy residents lost water service Thursday as crews repaired a broken water valve, according to the City of Quincy.

The interruption impacts residents in the following areas:

Harrison Street, 17th Street to 21st Street

West Granview Drive

Center Granview Drive

East Granview Drive

North Granview Drive

South Granview Drive

Granview Circle

Rhana Road

Melodie Court

Hazelwood Court

Wilmar Orchard

Wilmar Orchard Circle

Wilmar Orchard Court

The water was expected to be back on at approximately 3 p.m. Residents in the affected areas will be under a boil order when water is back on.