Several Quincy residents lose water, boil order to follow - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Several Quincy residents lose water, boil order to follow

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several Quincy residents lost water service Thursday as crews repaired a broken water valve, according to the City of Quincy.

The interruption impacts residents in the following areas:

  • Harrison Street, 17th Street to 21st Street
  • West Granview Drive
  • Center Granview Drive
  • East Granview Drive
  • North Granview Drive
  • South Granview Drive
  • Granview Circle
  • Rhana Road
  • Melodie Court
  • Hazelwood Court
  • Wilmar Orchard
  • Wilmar Orchard Circle
  • Wilmar Orchard Court

The water was expected to be back on at approximately 3 p.m. Residents in the affected areas will be under a boil order when water is back on.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.