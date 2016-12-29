Police release photos from Hannibal armed robbery

The Hannibal Police Department released photos Thursday from surveillance footage taken during an armed robbery this week.

Lt. John Zerbonia said officers are continuing to investigate the robbery Wednesday at Casey's General Store on Highway MM. He said two masked men entered the gas station and displayed a gun.

Zerbonia said the two men ran off with cash from the register.

The first suspect was described as wearing military style fatigues, gloves and goggles (possibly military issued). Police said the second suspect was wearing a grey full zip hooded sweatshirt, red face covering and denim pants.

Zerbonia said anyone with information can call the Hannibal Police Department at 573-221-0987 and leave an anonymous tip.