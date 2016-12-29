Governor appoints Canton man as Lewis County Clerk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Governor appoints Canton man as Lewis County Clerk

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced Thursday the appointment of a Canton man as the new Lewis County Clerk.

Nixon appointed Democrat Chris L. Flanagan after the recent resignation of former clerk Regina Dredge. Flanagan works for Crop Production Services in Palmyra as a custom pesticide applicator.

“I am pleased to appoint Chris Flanagan as the new Clerk for Lewis County, and I am confident he will ably serve the people of the county in this position,” Gov. Nixon said in a news release. 

Nixon's office said Flanagan also worked in residential and business construction for two Canton businesses.

