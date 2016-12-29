4 arrested after Hancock County traffic stop - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

4 arrested after Hancock County traffic stop

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Anderson, Henoch, Stark and Plowman (Clockwise from top left) Anderson, Henoch, Stark and Plowman (Clockwise from top left)
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said four people were arrested on drug charges Thursday after a traffic stop.

Bentzinger said a vehicle was pulled over on Warsaw Road in Hamilton at 12:45 a.m. During a search of the vehicle, he said deputies found 11 grams of suspected meth and several pieces of paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested:

  • Jacob Anderson, 27, of Keokuk
  • Megan Plowman, 24, of Keokuk
  • Skyler Stark, 29, of Donnellson
  • John Henoch, 31, of Keokuk

Bentzinger said Anderson and Plowman were each charged with possession of meth. He said Henoch was charged with obstructing identification and possession of meth.

Bentzinger said Stark was arrested on multiple warrants and was also charged with possession of meth.

