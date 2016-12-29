4 arrested after Hancock County traffic stop

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said four people were arrested on drug charges Thursday after a traffic stop.

Bentzinger said a vehicle was pulled over on Warsaw Road in Hamilton at 12:45 a.m. During a search of the vehicle, he said deputies found 11 grams of suspected meth and several pieces of paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested:

Jacob Anderson, 27, of Keokuk

Megan Plowman, 24, of Keokuk

Skyler Stark, 29, of Donnellson

John Henoch, 31, of Keokuk

Bentzinger said Anderson and Plowman were each charged with possession of meth. He said Henoch was charged with obstructing identification and possession of meth.

Bentzinger said Stark was arrested on multiple warrants and was also charged with possession of meth.