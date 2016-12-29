After a year full of scams, BBB offers advice for 2017

Same old scams, but a new year is on the way, The Better Business Bureau is urging people to educate themselves and not get trapped in scams in 2017.

This year there were 30,000 scams reported to the BBB. The top scams involved taxes and the IRS.

The BBB is urging people to use the scam tracker website. The tracker has every reported scam. Some tips the BBB offers for not getting trapped in a scam are always reading the fine print and shredding all paper documents with financial information.

"What we want you to do is make resolutions to protect yourself so that you don't fall victim to a scam. If you can educate yourself, do your research, and be better prepared you'll be less likely to fall victim to a scam." Mara Clingingsmith, Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau said.

