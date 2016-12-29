Looking to get fit in 2017? Experts share some tips - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Looking to get fit in 2017? Experts share some tips

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
YMCA Gym YMCA Gym
Hy-Vee on Harrison St, produce Hy-Vee on Harrison St, produce

If you put on a few pounds over the holidays, it's time to get back on track. With the new year right around the corner, losing weight will likely be one of the top New Year's resolutions. But that can be challenging.

"A lot of times we have extra sweets, we have a little more sodium, maybe not eating as much as we used to," Hy-Vee Dietitian, Jen Kamps said.

Statistics show that 37% of Americans made staying healthy and fit their new years resolution in 2015. But only 8% of people actually stuck to their resolutions.

"A lot of people, January, the new year, want to start off on the right track, but I think a lot of times we think we have to go to the extreme measures to make changes,” said Kamps.

"A lot of people want to go get it, go at it hard, I suggest starting off small." Michelle Terwelp, YMCA Marketing Director said.

But what about if you're always on the go and want to save money? Local experts say, plan ahead.

"Every kind of lifting or exercise can be modified to do at home,” said Terwelp.

"Saving time and saving money, if you plan, then your planning of success,” said Kamps

No matter what the constraint is, Kamps and Terwelp agree that there is always time for a healthy lifestyle.

"There's always something you can do to be up and moving and consequences of your health,” said Terwelp

If you're having a hard time getting on track with healthy eating, Hy-Vee offers classes that help you pick out food and cook.

Experts also say if you're planning on going to the gym, find a partner to go with you. You're more likely to stick to that resolution if someone is doing it with you.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.