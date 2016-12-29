Increased patrols planned for New Year's weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Increased patrols planned for New Year's weekend

Posted:
(WGEM) -

If you're planning to hit the road, either near or far this holiday weekend, Illinois State Troopers want you to know they'll be out in full force.

200 law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up to provide safety checks. That includes seat belt enforcement, DUI and other patrols focused on late night hours.

State officials say 49 people died in crashes on Illinois roads during the New Year's holiday period from 2011 to 2015.

