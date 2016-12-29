City of Keokuk looks to improve image

The city of Keokuk is hoping to improve its image and community pride.

Small Business Owner Barbara Wilhelm said that she is hopeful that the K-Pride initiative will be successful.

The city of Keokuk is hoping for a makeover of sorts.

Willow Tree Flowers and Gifts owner Barbara Wilhelm said she understands why, because the very mention of the town brings out a variety of emotions.

"Well for me it's hope, but when I hear other people talk, maybe not so much." Wilhelm said. "We've lost a lot of jobs along with everybody else."

Officials like City Administrator Aaron Burnett want to see that change. He said that the city continues to work to reverse those negative views.

"One of the things that kept coming up is how successful the K-Pride initiative has been with the school, and trying to expand that out into the community." Burnett said.

The beautification of downtown, and community wide cleanups are just a few of the measures they've taken to improve the city.

Burnett said he hopes that by using K-Pride in the community, Keokuk residents will feel more connected to their surroundings.

"That's emblematic of what we hope for the whole community." Burnett noted. "That people really take ownership of Keokuk and say you know this is what we want within the community. This is what we see for the next few years."

Wilhelm said that she remains hopeful that the initiative will help Keokuk improve its image, and ultimately make the city better.

"I think its just going to create a positive attitude. More people want to follow suit." Wilhelm said. "Maybe more people will plant flowers, and this will keep people wanting to stay in town a little more.

Officials have encouraged residents of Keokuk to take a K-Pride Survey, to help them with their future plans.