Gas prices predicted to rise in 2017

According to Gasbuddy.com, the price of gas will increase nationwide in 2017.

Illinois is tied with Florida for the biggest increase in gas prices in the last month. (22 cents a gallon)

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state of Illinois is $2.46.

Drivers noted that they are not surprised.

"Everything seems like it's been going up the last couple of years, so I mean I'm not really surprised it's going up, but hopefully it doesn't stay up long." Driver Sierra Vass said.

"I mean we're kind of caught in a barrel." Driver Tony Spilker said. "You've got to pay them no matter what, but they're really too high, and you kind of feel like you're being taken advantage of."

Gasbuddy also predicts an increase in yearly fuel costs by $120, and $180.