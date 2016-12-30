'Escape Room' provides new entertainment in Quincy

If you're looking for a unique, entertaining activity, something new has opened in Quincy.



"Behind Locked Doors" is the Gem City's first escape room. Participants are locked into a room and use clues, puzzles and riddles to find their way out.



"You're actually trying to escape something, maybe not necessarily like you are locked in somewhere but it is a different experience than what you've had before," said owner Tyler Frump. "Entertainment wise, you want to go to the movie or go to dinner. this is something where you actually have to use your brain to do something."



Four groups were lucky enough to get a sneak peek ahead of Friday's grand opening and none of them have been able to defeat it.



In February, another room will open with a zombie theme.



If you'd like to check out Behind Locked Doors, it's at 36th and Broadway.