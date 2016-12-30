Thursday's Area Scores - December 29

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Collinsville/Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)

*Quarterfinals*

Quincy High: 61

Belleville Althoff: 73

Aaron Shoot: 17 pts

Garrett Gadeke: 16 pts

Jordan Goodwin (Althoff/SLU commit): 28 pts, 10 rebs



Quincy High: 61

Decatur MacArthur: 41

Blue Devils: (11-2), vs. Decatur Eisenhower (Friday, 1:30 p.m. - Fifth Place game)



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Semifinals*

Bloomington CC: 45

QND: 66

Justin Bottorff: 27 pts

Carter Cramsey: 17 pts

Raiders: (10-1), vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (Friday, 4:45 p.m.)



(MVIT)

*Championship*

Knox County: 44

Unity: 49

Cory Miller: 17 pts (Tournament MVP)

Noah Talton: 31 pts (22 pts in first half)

Mustangs: (9-3), first MVIT title since 2012

Eagles: (8-2)



*Third Place*

Payson: 49

Bushnell-PC: 60

Jason Housenga: 22 pts

Lance Loos: 14 pts



*Fifth Place*

Southeastern: 45

Griggsville-Perry: 62

Max Stinebaker: 19 pts

Cole Eilers: 26 pts



*Seventh Place*

QND JV: 54

West Prairie: 23

Clayton Dyer/Dylan Foley: 11 pts each



(Waverly Holiday Tournament)

*Third Place*

West Central: 55

JX Routt: 63



(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

Canton: 55

Illini West: 52

Connor Artman: 15 pts



Monmouth-Roseville: 50

West Hancock: 53

Riley Langford: 17 pts

- West Hancock vs. Canton (Friday, 1 p.m.)



Rockridge: 40

Pittsfield: 47

Noah Mendenhall: 13 pts

Korbyn Personett: scored 1,000th career point

- Pittsfield vs. Farmington (Friday, 2:30 p.m.)



*Consolation Quarterfinals*

Macomb: 51

Brown County: 48

Carter Fayhee: 30 pts, 7 rebs

Nathan Hendricker: 20 pts



Liberty: 44

Central: 75

Lane Ippensen: 19 pts, 12 rebs

Dalton Lentz : 13 pts

- Macomb vs. Central (Friday, 10:30 a.m.)



(Moberly Shootout)

Highland: 70

Van-Far: 38

Jackson Parrish: 21 pts

Matthew Scoggin: 17 pts



South Shelby: 61

South Callaway: 54

Alec Patterson: 25 pts, 12 rebs





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Lady Tiger Classic)

*Championship*

Unity: 43

West Central: 46

-- Overtime

Annika Kaufmann: 18 pts

Sydney Rock: 11 pts

Kaylee Kuhn: 15 pts

Danielle Starks: Tournament MVP

Lady Cougars: (14-0)



*Third Place*

Lewistown: 49

Illini West: 53

-- Overtime

Baylee Clampitt: 18 pts

Brianna Grotts: 15 pts



*Other Games*

Liberty: 34

Brown County: 47

Hannah Ingram/Mariah Markert: 13 pts each



Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 32

West Hancock: 46

Abi Shaw/Kenzie Hall: 11 pts each

Lilly Pepper: 13 pts



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Semifinals*

Rock Falls: 37

Central/SE: 46

Laney Lantz: 19 pts

Kolby McClelland: 11 pts

- Central/SE vs. Rockford Lutheran (Friday, 3 p.m.)



(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)

Eureka (Mo.): 75

Quincy High: 56



(Moberly Shootout)

Highland: 46

Harrisburg: 50

Kaitlin Benson: 17 pts



South Shelby: 33

Salisbury: 46



Bowling Green: 36

Southern Boone: 54





**College Basketball, Men's**



Western Illinois: 93

Fort Wayne: 91

Garret Covington: 25 pts

Mike Miklusak: 17 pts, 11 rebs

Leathernecks: (4-8, 1-0)



Harris Stowe: 77

Hannibal-LaGrange: 66

De'Shawn Terrell: 17 pts

Trojans: (4-6, 1-5)





**College Basketball, Women's**



Harris Stowe: 78

Hannibal-LaGrange: 43

Emma Penn: 13 pts, 11 rebs

Lady Trojans: (2-10, 2-5)



John Wood: 65

10) Kankakee: 88

Lexus Fox: 22 pts