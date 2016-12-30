Thursday's Area Scores - December 29

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Collinsville/Prairie Farms Holiday Classic)
*Quarterfinals*
Quincy High: 61
Belleville Althoff: 73
Aaron Shoot: 17 pts
Garrett Gadeke: 16 pts
Jordan Goodwin (Althoff/SLU commit): 28 pts, 10 rebs
Quincy High: 61
Decatur MacArthur: 41
Blue Devils: (11-2), vs. Decatur Eisenhower (Friday, 1:30 p.m. - Fifth Place game)
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Semifinals*
Bloomington CC: 45
QND: 66
Justin Bottorff: 27 pts
Carter Cramsey: 17 pts
Raiders: (10-1), vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (Friday, 4:45 p.m.)
(MVIT)
*Championship*
Knox County: 44
Unity: 49
Cory Miller: 17 pts (Tournament MVP)
Noah Talton: 31 pts (22 pts in first half)
Mustangs: (9-3), first MVIT title since 2012
Eagles: (8-2)
*Third Place*
Payson: 49
Bushnell-PC: 60
Jason Housenga: 22 pts
Lance Loos: 14 pts
*Fifth Place*
Southeastern: 45
Griggsville-Perry: 62
Max Stinebaker: 19 pts
Cole Eilers: 26 pts
*Seventh Place*
QND JV: 54
West Prairie: 23
Clayton Dyer/Dylan Foley: 11 pts each
(Waverly Holiday Tournament)
*Third Place*
West Central: 55
JX Routt: 63
(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Canton: 55
Illini West: 52
Connor Artman: 15 pts
Monmouth-Roseville: 50
West Hancock: 53
Riley Langford: 17 pts
- West Hancock vs. Canton (Friday, 1 p.m.)
Rockridge: 40
Pittsfield: 47
Noah Mendenhall: 13 pts
Korbyn Personett: scored 1,000th career point
- Pittsfield vs. Farmington (Friday, 2:30 p.m.)
*Consolation Quarterfinals*
Macomb: 51
Brown County: 48
Carter Fayhee: 30 pts, 7 rebs
Nathan Hendricker: 20 pts
Liberty: 44
Central: 75
Lane Ippensen: 19 pts, 12 rebs
Dalton Lentz : 13 pts
- Macomb vs. Central (Friday, 10:30 a.m.)
(Moberly Shootout)
Highland: 70
Van-Far: 38
Jackson Parrish: 21 pts
Matthew Scoggin: 17 pts
South Shelby: 61
South Callaway: 54
Alec Patterson: 25 pts, 12 rebs
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Lady Tiger Classic)
*Championship*
Unity: 43
West Central: 46
-- Overtime
Annika Kaufmann: 18 pts
Sydney Rock: 11 pts
Kaylee Kuhn: 15 pts
Danielle Starks: Tournament MVP
Lady Cougars: (14-0)
*Third Place*
Lewistown: 49
Illini West: 53
-- Overtime
Baylee Clampitt: 18 pts
Brianna Grotts: 15 pts
*Other Games*
Liberty: 34
Brown County: 47
Hannah Ingram/Mariah Markert: 13 pts each
Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 32
West Hancock: 46
Abi Shaw/Kenzie Hall: 11 pts each
Lilly Pepper: 13 pts
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Semifinals*
Rock Falls: 37
Central/SE: 46
Laney Lantz: 19 pts
Kolby McClelland: 11 pts
- Central/SE vs. Rockford Lutheran (Friday, 3 p.m.)
(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Eureka (Mo.): 75
Quincy High: 56
(Moberly Shootout)
Highland: 46
Harrisburg: 50
Kaitlin Benson: 17 pts
South Shelby: 33
Salisbury: 46
Bowling Green: 36
Southern Boone: 54
**College Basketball, Men's**
Western Illinois: 93
Fort Wayne: 91
Garret Covington: 25 pts
Mike Miklusak: 17 pts, 11 rebs
Leathernecks: (4-8, 1-0)
Harris Stowe: 77
Hannibal-LaGrange: 66
De'Shawn Terrell: 17 pts
Trojans: (4-6, 1-5)
**College Basketball, Women's**
Harris Stowe: 78
Hannibal-LaGrange: 43
Emma Penn: 13 pts, 11 rebs
Lady Trojans: (2-10, 2-5)
John Wood: 65
10) Kankakee: 88
Lexus Fox: 22 pts
