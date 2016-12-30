Scammers impersonating city employees

Pittsfield police are warning the public about a new scam going around the area.

Police said scammers are using fake caller ID information to trick customers into thinking the call is coming from Pittsfield City Hall. They call the practice "caller ID spoofing". It's where scammers will use a local phone number or the number of an actual agency, like the city hall number, to make their scam seem real.

Pittsfield police want to remind people that the city does not call utility customers about past-due accounts and will not ask for credit card information or other personal information over the phone.

If you get a call like this, police say you should hang up immediately and call City Hall at 217-285-4484. You should never give out or confirm personal or financial information over the phone.